Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 36: 4th September, 2019

Highlights

Four (4) new cases reported on the 4th September, 2019 from Yola North and Yola South. No new case from Girei and Song LGA.

Total case count now stands at 719 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.56%

No new settlement or ward has been infected. 20 settlements are still the ones reporting new suspected cases

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 4th September, 2019 stands at 719 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.56%), Yola North has 439 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.46%); Girei has 182 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.55 %), Yola South has 97 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.03x`x %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.