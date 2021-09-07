Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 35: 5th September, 2021

Highlights

o 45 new suspected cases with 2 deaths have been reported within the reporting week (Yola North=14 with 1 death, Yola South=25 cases with 1 death and Girei=6 cases with 0 death)

o Total suspected case count now stands at 169 with 7 deaths (CFR=4.1 %)

o WHO with support from SMOH, ADPHCDA & NCDC trained 41 Active Case Search members on Cholera & other priority diseases to carry out ACS.They have been deployed to the 6 affected LGAs.

o WHO with support from SMOH, ADPHCDA & NCDC trained 40 CTC staff on Cholera case management,

IPC, PSS & RCCE. They were from Fufore, Shelleng, Gombi and the CTC in SSHY

o 17 Community Champions have been trained and deployed to 6 affected LGAs to carry out risk communications and to support ACS. This was carried out by WHO with support from SMOH & ADPHCDA