Nigeria
Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 33: 22nd August, 2021
Attachments
Highlights
o 22 new suspected cases with one death have been reported within the reporting week (Gombi=19 with 1 death,
Shelleng=1, Fufore=2)
o A new LGA, Fufore has reported 3 new suspected cases
o Total suspected case count now stands at 84 with 3 deaths (CFR=3.6 %)
o WHO donated 20 cartons of Ringers Lactate, 10 Cary Blair & 10 RDT Kits for cholera to State Ministry of Health and Human Services