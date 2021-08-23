Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 33: 22nd August, 2021

Highlights

o 22 new suspected cases with one death have been reported within the reporting week (Gombi=19 with 1 death, Shelleng=1, Fufore=2)

o A new LGA, Fufore has reported 3 new suspected cases

o Total suspected case count now stands at 84 with 3 deaths (CFR=3.6 %)

o WHO donated 20 cartons of Ringers Lactate, 10 Cary Blair & 10 RDT Kits for cholera to State Ministry of Health and Human Services