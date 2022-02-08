Nigeria

Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 05: 5th February, 2022

Highlights

  • 0 new suspected cases with 0 death have been reported between 29th January to 5th February, 2022: Table 1

  • Cumulative case count stands at 1,959 cases with 55 deaths (CFR=2.8 %). Table 1

  • So far, 13 LGAs have been affected and 0 LGAs are actively reporting cases

  • No Cholera case has been reported for over 14days from the hotspot settlements

  • Deactivation of Cholera response activities has been initiated.

