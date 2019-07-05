Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 9: 3rd July 2019

Highlights

Twenty-two (22) new cases reported from 2nd July to 3rd July, 2019 from the 3 affected LGAs bringing total case count to 200.

One (1) new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=1.5%).

No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 15.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 3rd July, 2019 stands at 200, with 3 death (CFR=1.5%). Yola North has 102 cases with 2 death (CFR= 1.96%); Girei has 92 cases with 1 deaths (CFR= 1.09%) and Yola South has 6 cases with 0 death (CFR= 0%). So far, 36 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholera on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.