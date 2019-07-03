Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 8: 1st July 2019

Highlights

Twenty-two (22) new cases reported from 28th June to 1 st July, 2019 from the 3 LGAs bringing total case count to 178

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=1.12%).

One new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case now stands at 15

Clearing of huge dumping site in the heart of Yola metropolis by the Adamawa State Ministry of Environment has started

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 1 st July, 2019 stands at 178, with 2 death (CFR=1.12%). Yola North has 87 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.15%); Girei has 86 cases with 1 deaths (CFR= 1.16%) and Yola South has 5 cases with 0 death (CFR= 0%). So far, 36 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholera on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype