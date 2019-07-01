Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 7: 28th June 2019

Highlights

Eleven (11) new cases reported from 26 th to 28 th June, 2019 from the 3 LGAs bringing total case count to 156

One (1) new death reported within the reporting period, cumulative deaths stands at 2 (CFR=1.28%).

No new wards are affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 14

Preliminary discussions on OCV campaign has commenced

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 28 th June, 2019 stands at 156, with 2 death (CFR=1.28%). Yola North has 74 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.35%); Girei has 79 cases with 1 deaths (CFR= 1.26%) and Yola South has 3 cases with 0 death (CFR= 0%). So far, 16 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.