Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 5: 24th June 2019

Highlights

Thirty-four (34) new cases reported from 20th to 24 th June, 2019 from the 3 LGAs bringing total case count to 125

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.8%).

Three (3) new wards are affected. Total number of wards that reported at least one suspected case are 14

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 24 th June, 2019 stands at 125 cases (75 females, 50 males) with 1 death (CFR=0.8%). Yola North has 65 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.54%); Girei has 59 cases with 0 deaths (CFR=0%) and Yola South has 1 case with 0 death (CFR=0%). So far, 13 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholera on culture and 7 isolates (of the 9 samples) sent to the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.