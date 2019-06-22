22 Jun 2019

Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 4: 21st June 2019

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 21 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (383.09 KB)

Highlights

o Ninety-one (91) cases with one (1) death (CFR is 1.1%) recorded in 3 LGAs.

o Adamawa State Government officially declared cholera outbreak following 8 culture positive which PCR implicated 01 serotype.

o Response activities are yet to fully pick up.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 20th June, 2019 stands at 91 cases (52 females, 39 males) with 1 death (CFR=1.1%). Yola North has 57 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.75%); Girei has 33 cases with 0 deaths (CFR=0%) and Yola South has 1 case with 0 death (CFR=0%). So far, 8 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholera on culture and 6 isolates (of the 8 samples) sent to the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.