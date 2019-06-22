Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 4: 21st June 2019

Highlights

o Ninety-one (91) cases with one (1) death (CFR is 1.1%) recorded in 3 LGAs.

o Adamawa State Government officially declared cholera outbreak following 8 culture positive which PCR implicated 01 serotype.

o Response activities are yet to fully pick up.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 20th June, 2019 stands at 91 cases (52 females, 39 males) with 1 death (CFR=1.1%). Yola North has 57 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.75%); Girei has 33 cases with 0 deaths (CFR=0%) and Yola South has 1 case with 0 death (CFR=0%). So far, 8 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholera on culture and 6 isolates (of the 8 samples) sent to the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.