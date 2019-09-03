Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 34: 2nd September, 2019

Highlights

Four (4) new cases reported on the 2nd September, 2019 from Yola North, and Girei. No new case from Yola South and Song LGAs. This brings total case count to 711

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.56 %).

No new settlement or ward has been infected. 20 settlements are still the ones reporting new suspected cases

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 2nd September, 2019 stands at 711 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.57%), Yola North has 433 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.46 %); Girei has 180 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.56 %), Yola South has 93 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.10 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.