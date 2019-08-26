Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 29: 23rd August, 2019

Highlights

Four (4) new cases reported from 21st to 23 rd August, 2019 from the 3 LGAs (Yola North, Yola South and Girei) bringing total case count for all four LGAs (including Song) to 674.

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.59 %).

No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case stands at 18.

Flooding reported in Yola North and Yola South LGAs with many of the high risk settlements affected.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 23rd August, 2019 stands at 674, with 4 deaths (CFR=0.59%), Yola North has 414 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.48 %); Girei has 175 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.57 %), Yola South has 84 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.19 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 149 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.