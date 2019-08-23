23 Aug 2019

Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 28: 21st August, 2019

from Government of Nigeria
Published on 21 Aug 2019
Highlights

  • Four (4) new cases reported from 19th to 21st August, 2019 from the 3 LGAs (Yola North, Yola South and Girei) bringing total case count for all four LGAs (including Song) to 665.

  • No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.60 %).

  • No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case stands at 18.

  • NRC has arrived the State to support scale up in WASH activities in the affected communities

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 21st August, 2019 stands at 665, with 4 deaths (CFR=0.60 %), Yola North has 410 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.49 %); Girei has 172 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.58 %), Yola South has 79 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.27 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 149 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.

