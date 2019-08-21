Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 26: 16th August, 2019

Highlights

Eighteen (18) new cases reported from 14th to 16th August, 2019 from the 3 LGAs (Yola North, Yola South and Girei) bringing total case count for all four LGAs (including Song) to 633.

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.63 %).

No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case stands at 18.

No increase in number of water points chlorinated

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 16th August, 2019 stands at 633, with 4 deaths (CFR=0.63 %), Yola North has 389 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.51 %); Girei has 169 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.59 %), Yola South has 74 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.35 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 149 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.