Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 24: 9th August, 2019

Highlights

o Twenty-two (41) new cases reported from 7 th to 9 th August, 2019 from the 3 LGAs (Yola North, Yola South and Girei) bringing total case count for all four LGAs (including Song) to 586.

o No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.68 %).

o A new ward affected. However, the settlement affected is very close to settlements already reporting cases.

Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case stands at 18.

o Number of water points chlorinated remain grossly inadequate

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 9th August, 2019 stands at 586, with 4 deaths (CFR=0.68 %), Yola North has 359 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.56 %); Girei has 164 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.61 %), Yola South has 62 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.61 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 149 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.