Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 22: 5th August, 2019

Highlights

Twenty-two (22) new cases reported from 2 nd to 5th August, 2019 from the 3 LGAs (Yola North, Yola South and Girei) bringing total case count for all four LGAs (including Song) to 523.

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.76 %).

No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 17.

Song LGA has not reported a new case in 4 weeks

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 5th August, 2019 stands at 523, with 4 deaths (CFR=0.76 %), Yola North has 317 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.63 %); Girei has 153 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.65 %), Yola South has 52 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.92 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 149 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.