Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 21: 2nd August, 2019

Highlights - Forty-four (44) new cases reported from 31st July to 2nd August, 2019 from the 3 LGAs (Yola North, Yola South and Girei) bringing total case count to 501.

- No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.79 %).

- No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 17.

- Song LGA has not reported a new case in 3 weeks

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 2nd August, 2019 stands at 501, with 4 deaths (CFR=0.79 %), Yola North has 300 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.67 %); Girei has 150 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.67 %), Yola South has 50 cases with 1 death (CFR= 2.0 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 149 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.