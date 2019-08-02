Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 20: 31 st July 2019

Highlights

Twenty-three (23) new cases reported from 29th July to 31 stJuly, 2019 from the 3 LGAs (Yola North, Yola South and Girei) bringing total case count to 457.

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.87 %).

No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 17.

Song LGA has not reported a new case in 3 weeks

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 31st July, 2019 stands at 457, with 4 deaths (CFR=0.87 %). Yola North has 276 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.72 %); Girei has 141 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.71 %) Yola South has 39 cases with 1 death (CFR= 2.56 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 149 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.