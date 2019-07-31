Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 19: 29th July 2019

Highlights

Thirty (30) new cases reported from 26th July to 29th July, 2019 from the 4 affected LGAs (Yola North, Yola South, Girei and Song) bringing total case count to 434.

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.92 %).

No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 17.

Song LGA has not reported a new case in 3 weeks

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 29th July, 2019 stands at 434, with 4 deaths (CFR=0.92 %). Yola North has 259 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.77 %); Girei has 140 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.71 %) Yola South has 34 cases with 1 death (CFR= 2.94 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 149 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.