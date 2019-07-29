Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 18: 26th July 2019

Highlights

Nineteen (19) new cases reported from 24th July to 26th July, 2019 from the 4 affected LGAs (Yola North, Yola South, Girei and Song) bringing total case count to 404.

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.99%).

No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 17.

Song LGA has not reported a new case in 3 weeks

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 26th July, 2019 stands at 404, with 4 deaths (CFR=0.99 %). Yola North has 237 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.84 %); Girei has 132 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.74 %) Yola South has 31 cases with 1 death (CFR= 3.23 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0%). So far, 149 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.