Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 14: 15th July 2019

Highlights

o The ASPHCDA has submitted a comprehensive OCV campaign microplan to the NPHDA for consideration

o A case has been reported from a new LGA (Song).

o Fifty-two (52) new cases reported from 12th July to 15th July, 2019 from the 4 affected LGAs (Yola North, Yola South, Girei and Song) bringing total case count to 320.

o No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=0.94%).

o One new ward (from Song LGA) affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case now stands at 17.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 15th July, 2019 stands at 320, with 3 death (CFR=0.94%). Yola North has 183 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 1.1%); Girei has 118 cases with 1 deaths (CFR= 0.85%) and Yola South has 18 cases with 0 death (CFR= 0%). So far, 79 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.