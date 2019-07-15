Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 13: 12th July 2019

Highlights

Twenty-four (24) new cases reported from 10th July to 12 th July, 2019 from the 3 affected LGAs (Yola North, Yola South, Girei) bringing total case count to 268.

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=1.12%).

No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 16.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 12 th July, 2019 stands at 268, with 3 death (CFR=1.12%). Yola North has 149 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 1.34%); Girei has 108 cases with 1 deaths (CFR= 0.93%) and Yola South has 11 cases with 0 death (CFR= 0%). So far, 79 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.