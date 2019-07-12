Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 12: 10th July 2019

Highlights

Twenty-one (21) new cases reported from 8 th July to 10th July, 2019 from the 3 affected LGAs (Yola North, Yola South, Girei) bringing total case count to 244.

No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=1.23%).

No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 16.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 10th July, 2019 stands at 244, with 3 death (CFR=1.23%). Yola North has 134 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 1.5%); Girei has 101 cases with 1 deaths (CFR= 0.99%) and Yola South has 9 cases with 0 death (CFR= 0%). So far, 71 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.