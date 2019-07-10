Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 11: 8th July 2019

Highlights

o Ten (10) new cases reported from 5 th July to 8 th July, 2019 from the 3 affected LGAs bringing total case count to 213.

o No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=1.41%).

o One new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case stands at 16.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 8 th July, 2019 stands at 223, with 3 death (CFR=1.35%). Yola North has 119 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 1.68%); Girei has 95 cases with 1 deaths (CFR= 1.05%) and Yola South has 9 cases with 0 death (CFR= 0%). So far, 71 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.