08 Jul 2019

Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak No 10: 5th July 2019

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (634.42 KB)

Highlights

o Thirteen (13) new cases reported from 3 rd July to 5 th July, 2019 from the 3 affected LGAs bringing total case count to 213.

o No new death reported within the reporting period (CFR=1.41%).

o No new ward affected. Total number of wards which reported at least one suspected case still stands at 15.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 5 th July, 2019 stands at 213, with 3 death (CFR=1.41%). Yola North has 113 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 1.77%); Girei has 93 cases with 1 deaths (CFR= 1.08%) and Yola South has 7 cases with 0 death (CFR= 0%). So far, 61 samples yielded growth typical of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.

