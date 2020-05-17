Adamawa State: Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report N. 24 (16 May 2020)

Highlights

• No new case was reported. Total confirmed cases as at 16th May, 2020 is 21 • Five (5) alerts reported were all investigated; samples will be taken tomorrow (17th May, 2020)

• The State will no longer send samples to NVRI Vom for testing; first batch of samples have been submitted at the FMC COVID 19 diagnostic unit. Results still being awaited

Epidemiological summary

As at 16th May 2020, 198 suspected cases have been reported out of which 21 were confirmed positive, 143 were negatives, 29 results are still pending while 5 suspected cases are awaiting sample collection.

The confirmed cases are from Mubi South 2; Mubi North 8; Hong 2; Lamurde 2; Yola North 2; Yola South 1, Girei 3, Madagali, 1