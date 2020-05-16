Adamawa State: Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report N. 23 (15 May 2020)

Highlights

• No new case was reported. Total confirmed cases as at 15th May, 2020 is 21.

• Eleven (11) alerts reported were all investigated.

• 11 samples of suspected cases were taken.

• 5 more patients were discharged from the treatment center. Total number of recovered patients discharged is 13 (12 from Adamawa and 1 from Gombe).

• The State’s testing centre in FMC Yola has been officially added to the National Laboratory network for COVID-19 by NCDC.

Epidemiological summary

As at 15th May 2020, 193 suspected cases have been reported; 21 were confirmed positive, 143 were negatives while 29 are still pending.

A breakdown of the 21 confirmed cases are as follows; Mubi South 2; Mubi North 8; Hong 2; Lamurde 2; Yola North 2; Yola South 1; Girei 3 and Madagali 1.