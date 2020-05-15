Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report N. 22 (14 May 2020)

Highlights

• No new case was reported. Total confirmed cases as at 14th May, 2020 is 21

• Eight (8) alerts reported were all investigated

• 2 samples of suspected cases were taken. Results of 21 sample s sent to the NVRI laboratory are still being awaited

• Treatment centre was decontaminated, with special attention to safe zones where IPC protocols were breached.

• 3 more patients were discharged from the treatment center. Total number of recovered patients discharged is 8 (7 from Adamawa and 1 from Gombe)