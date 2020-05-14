Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report N. 21 (13 May 2020)

Highlights

• No new case was reported; total number of confirmed COVID 19 cases as at 13th May, 2020 is 21

• Three (3) alerts reported were all investigated

• 4 samples of suspected cases were taken. A total of 21 batched samples were sent to the NVRI laboratory

• 34 Burial team members from all the burial grounds in Yola North, Yola South and the mortuaries were trained.

• One patient in treatment center held some staff hostage

Epidemiological summary

As at 13th May 2020, 179 suspected cases have been reported, 21 were confirmed positive, 137 were negatives while 21 are still pending The confirmed cases were from Mubi South (2), Mubi North (8), Hong (2), Lamurde (2),

Yola North (2), Yola South (1), Girei (3) and Madagali (1).