Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report N. 20 (12 May 2020)

Highlights

• No new case was reported. Total confirmed cases as at 12th May, 2020 is 21

• Six (6) alerts reported were all investigated • 4 samples of suspected cases were taken

• Training of RRT members of 3 high risk LGAs and 12 laboratory scientists was completed today.

• Resistance from communities with positive cases reported in Mubi North LGA

Epidemiological summary

As at 12 th May 2020, 175 suspected cases have been reported. 21 confirmed positive, 137 negatives and 17 pending The confirmed cases are from Mubi South 2; Mubi North 8; Hong 2; Lamurde 2; Yola North 2; Yola South 1, Girei 3, Madagali, 1; .