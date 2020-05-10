Nigeria

Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 17

  • Four (4) new confirmed cases were reported. Total confirmed cases stand at 17

  • Fifteen (15) alerts reported, and all were investigated

  • 3 Samples were taken. 2 from suspected cases and 1 from a previously confirmed case

Epidemiological summary

As at 9th May 2020, 140 suspected cases have been reported. 17 confirmed positive, (Mubi South 2; Mubi North 6; Hong 2; Lamurde 2; Yola North 2; Yola South 1, Girei 2); 119 negatives and 2 pending. 2 samples tested require retesting.

