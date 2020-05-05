Nigeria
Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 12
Attachments
Highlights
6 new cases were confirmed (5 in Mubi North LGA and 1 case in Lamurde LGA)
16 alerts were received and 12 were investigated
2 new samples were collected from suspected cases
4 out of 6 confirmed cases were taken into treatment
Epidemiological summary
As at 4 th May 2020, 114 suspected cases have been reported. 10 confirmed positive, (Mubi South 2; Mubi North 4; Hong 1; Lamurde 1; Yola North 1; Yola South 1); 44 negatives and 58 pending. 2 samples tested require retesting.