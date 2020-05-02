Nigeria
Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 09
Attachments
Highlights
• Two new cases reported today • Fourteen (14) alerts were received and all were investigated with 4 suspected cases line listed,
• 38 returnees from Gombe State were taken to quarantine center
Epidemiological summary
As at 1 st May 2020, 87 suspected cases have been reported. 4 confirmed positive (1 each from Yola North, Yola South, Hong, and Mubi North LGAs), 20 negatives and 67 pending. No death has been reported.