Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 09

Highlights

• Two new cases reported today • Fourteen (14) alerts were received and all were investigated with 4 suspected cases line listed,

• 38 returnees from Gombe State were taken to quarantine center

Epidemiological summary

As at 1 st May 2020, 87 suspected cases have been reported. 4 confirmed positive (1 each from Yola North, Yola South, Hong, and Mubi North LGAs), 20 negatives and 67 pending. No death has been reported.