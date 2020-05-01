Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 08

Highlights

• No new case was reported today

• Fourteen (14) alerts were received and 11 were investigated with 3 suspected cases line listed,

• Returnees from other States are still being reported despite the ban on interstate travels

• 22 additional contacts of the second confirmed case were line listed

Epidemiological summary

As at 30th April, 2020, 60 suspected cases have been reported. 2 confirmed positive (1 from Yola North and 1 from Mubi North LGA), 13 negatives and 45 pending. No death has been reported.