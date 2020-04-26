Nigeria
Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 03
Attachments
Highlights
No new case was reported today
Ten (10) LGA RRT members from Yola North trained and their LGA RRT activated
1 Sample was collected
No new contact listed today
Epidemiological summary
• One (1) positive case reported (21/04/2020).
• Index case is a 47-year-old man who presented with cough, fever and body weakness on his return from kano on the 14th of April 2020. Sample was collected on 18/04/2020.
• A total of 17 suspected cases have been investigated (1 positive, 7 negative and 9 pending).