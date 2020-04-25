Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 02

Highlights

• No new case was reported today

• 156 LGA RRT members of 18 LGAs trained and their respective LGA RRT activated

• 8 Samples including 5 from contact of confirmed case were collected and sent to the National Reference Laboratory, Abuja

• 9 additional contacts of the confirmed case were line listed

Epidemiological summary

• One (1) positive case reported (21/04/2020).

• Index case is a 47-year-old man who presented with cough, fever and body weakness after his return from kano on the 14th of April 2020. Sample was collected on 18/04/2020.

• A total of 16 suspected cases have been investigated (1 positive, 7 negative and 8 pending).