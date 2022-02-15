Nigeria
Adamawa State Ministry of Health: 2021 Cholera Outbreak Situation Report, No. 33, Period of reporting: 5th to 12th February, 2022
Attachments
Highlights
No new suspected cases with 0 death have been reported between 5 th to 12th February, 2022: Table 1
Cumulative case count stands at 1,959 cases with 55 deaths (CFR=2.8 %). Table 1
So far, 13 LGAs have been affected and 0 LGAs are actively reporting cases
No Cholera case has been reported for over 21days from the hotspot settlements
Deactivation of Cholera response activities on-going.