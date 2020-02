A. Highlights

• One new suspected case was reported today from Yola North LGA

• Contact tracing and monitoring ongoing

• Contact initially lost to follow-up has been tracked and is now being monitored

B. Epi Summary

Seven (7) suspected cases of Lassa fever reported as at 4 th February, 2020 with 1 death. 1 sample tested positive (Numan LGA), 4 tested negative and 3 pending.