Adamawa State Lassa fever Outbreak Situation Report No 4: 1st February, 2020

Highlights

One new suspected case from Chibok LGA of Borno State was reported from FMC Yola

Supplies from NCDC has reached the treatment centre

Contact tracing and monitoring ongoing

Epi Summary

Six (6) suspected cases of Lassa fever reported as at 1 st February, 2020 with 1 death. 1 sample from Numan LGA tested positive and 4 tested negative.