Adamawa State Lassa fever Outbreak Situation Report No 4: 1st February, 2020
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Report
Published on 01 Feb 2020 — View Original
Highlights
- One new suspected case from Chibok LGA of Borno State was reported from FMC Yola
- Supplies from NCDC has reached the treatment centre
- Contact tracing and monitoring ongoing
Epi Summary
Six (6) suspected cases of Lassa fever reported as at 1 st February, 2020 with 1 death. 1 sample from Numan LGA tested positive and 4 tested negative.