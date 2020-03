A. Highlights

• No new suspected case reported.

• 29 new contacts line listed and monitoring of all contacts ongoing

B. Epi Summary

Fourteen (14) suspected cases of Lassa fever reported as at 11 th March, 2020. 4 confirmed positive (1 from Numan and 3 from Yola North LGA) and 10 negatives. 1 death reported in confirmed cases.