Adamawa State Lassa fever Outbreak Situation Report No 14: 13th February, 2020
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Report
Published on 13 Feb 2020 — View Original
Highlights
- One suspected case reported today.
- 48 persons have completed their 21 days follow-up
- Contact tracing and monitoring ongoing
Epi Summary
Nine (9) suspected cases of Lassa fever reported as at 13th February, 2020. 2 confirmed positive from Numan and Yola North LGA, 6 negative and 1 pending. 1 death reported in confirmed cases.