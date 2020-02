A. Highlights

• A new positive case confirmed. Patient is a contact of the index confirmed case

• Contact tracing and monitoring ongoing

B. Epi Summary

Seven (8) suspected cases of Lassa fever reported as at 10th February, 2020. 1 sample from Numan Local Government and 1 from Yola North LGA tested positive while 6 are negative. Number of deaths in confirmed cases is 1.