Adamawa State Lassa fever Outbreak Situation Report No 10: 7th February, 2020

A. Highlights

• One case detected was from Askira Uba in Borno State. The Epidemiology Unit of Borno was notified for the case

• One contact of the confirmed case was admitted into the isolation centre after reporting fever

• Contact tracing and monitoring ongoing B.

Epi Summary

Seven (8) suspected cases of Lassa fever reported as at 8 th February, 2020. 1 sample from Numan Local Government tested positive while 5 are negative and 1 sample is still pending. Number of deaths in confirmed cases is 1.