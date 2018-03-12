Adamawa State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response WK 09 2018 (Feb 26 – Mar 04)

SUMMARY

Performance indicators (Epi week 09):

In Epidemiological Week 09 - 2018, a total of 21 out of 21 LGAs (including 06 IDP camps) submitted their weekly reports as timeliness and completeness of reporting were 100% and 100% respectively at LGA level (target 80% timeliness, 90% completeness).

Measles: 07 cases of suspected measles reported with cumulative case count of 138 and 03 deaths

AFP: 05 cases of AFP reported with cumulative case count of 69.

YELLOW FEVER: No case of suspected YF reported and cumulative case count is 06

CSM: 02 cases of suspected CSM reported and cumulative case count is 09

LASSA FEVER: No case of suspected Lassa Fever reported and cumulative case count is 03 and 02 death

For Monthly IDSR (Feb, 2018), a total of 18 out of 21 LGAs submitted their monthly reports as timeliness and completeness of reporting were 93% and 95% respectively at LGA level (target 80% timeliness, 90% completeness).

Malaria (Jan – Feb): At end of February 2018, 69279 cases of suspected malaria were reported with 26 deaths representing 1552 of reported morbidities per 100,000 population.

Acute Watery Diarrhea (Jan – Feb): At end of February 2018, 1819 cases of AWD were reported with 02 deaths representing 41 of reported morbidities per 100,000 population.

Acute Respiratory Infection (Jan – Feb): At end of February 2018, 1885 cases of ARI were reported with No deaths representing 42 of reported morbidities per 100,000 population.

Malnutrition (Jan – Feb): At end of February 2018, 1227 cases of Malnutrition were reported representing 27 of reported morbidities per 100,000 population.

Maternal Death: February 2018, No reported maternal death from the State IDSR003.