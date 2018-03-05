Adamawa State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response WK 08 2018 (Feb 19 – Feb 25)

SUMMARY

Performance indicators (Epi Week 08):

In Epidemiological Week 08 - 2018, a total of 21 out of 21 LGAs (including 06 IDP camps) submitted their weekly reports as timeliness and completeness of reporting were 100% and 100% respectively at LGA level (target 80% timeliness, 90% completeness).

Measles: 20 cases of suspected measles reported with cumulative case count of 129 and 03 deaths

AFP: 02 cases of AFP reported with cumulative case count of 60.

YELLOW FEVER: 01 case of suspected YF reported and cumulative case count is 06

CSM: No case of suspected CSM reported and cumulative case count is 06

LASSA FEVER: No case of suspected Lassa Fever reported and cumulative case count is 03 and 02 death

Activities Done

Detection and surveillance on IDSR diseases in 21 LGAs of the State through DSNOs and network of surveillance focal sites.

Monthly surveillance review meeting was held with 21 DSNOs in attendance. Gaps in surveillance discussed included the collection of samples for confirmation of suspected outbreaks and surveillance documentation at all level.

Outbreak of Measles in Toungo LGA with 12 suspected cases reported in Rugan Mal Jano Wukari settlement in Kiri 1 Ward. Investigations done and action plans is being implemented.

01 case of Suspected Yellow Fever reported from Shelleng LGA and sample sent to Lab

4 cases of suspected pertussis reported in Mubi North LGA. Investigation carried out by the DSNOs and plans to improve RI outreach ongoing.

Supported Yobe State on CSM outbreak surveillance and response with respect to community sensitization on signs, symptoms and prevention.

Planned Activities