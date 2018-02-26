Adamawa State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response WK07 2018 (Feb 12 - 18)

SUMMARY

Performance indicators (Epi Week 07):

In Epidemiological Week 07 - 2018, a total of 21 out of 21 LGAs (including 06 IDP camps) submitted their weekly reports as timeliness and completeness of reporting were 100% and 100% respectively at LGA level (target 80% timeliness, 90% completeness).

Measles: 11 cases of suspected measles reported with cumulative case count of 089 and 03 deaths AFP: 04 cases of AFP reported with cumulative case count of 053.

YELLOW FEVER: No case of suspected YF reported and cumulative case count is 05

CSM: 01 case of suspected CSM reported and cumulative case count is 06

LASSA FEVER: No case of suspected Lassa Fever reported and cumulative case count is 03 and 01 death

Activities Done

Detection and surveillance on IDSR diseases in 21 LGAs of the State through DSNOs and network of surveillance focal sites.

15 members of State Rapid Response Team (RRT) attended a training in Gombe with the goal of reinforcing their capacity and skills to detect early and respond effectively to public health events that present or could present significant harm to humans.

Hong LGA reported on suspected CSM case and sample sent to the laboratory.

01 case of Pertusis (Whooping Cough) reported from Shelleng LGA.

Planned Activities