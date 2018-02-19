Adamawa State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response WK06 2018 (Feb 05 - 11)

SUMMARY

Performance indicators (Epi Week 06):

In Epidemiological Week 06 - 2018, a total of 21 out of 21 LGAs (including 06 IDP camps) submitted their weekly reports as timeliness and completeness of reporting were 100% and 100% respectively at LGA level (target 80%).

Measles: 12 cases of suspected measles reported with cumulative case count of 078 and 03 deaths AFP: 10 cases of AFP reported with cumulative case count of 045.

YELLOW FEVER: 02 case of suspected YF reported and cumulative case count is 05

CSM: 02 case of suspected CSM reported and cumulative case count is 05 LASSA FEVER: 01 case of suspected Lassa Fever reported and cumulative case count is 03 and 01 death

Activities Done

Detection and surveillance on IDSR diseases in 21 LGAs of the State through DSNOs and network of surveillance focal sites.

177 PHC staff from 8 LGAs were sensitized/trained on CSM and VHF. The cadre of staff trained included CHEWs, JCHEWs, Laboratory technicians, DSNOs and Assistant DSNOs.

Song LGA suspected Lassa fever Sample sent to the laboratory was negative.

3 samples of the taken to Measles Lab for cases from Fufore LGA tested positive for IgM.

One suspected case of Lassa Fever reported in Toungo LGA, awaiting sample collection.

14 cases of Pertusis (Whooping Cough) reported from Taksi Gangte settlement, Kiri 2 Ward in Toungo LGA. Date onset for index case was 30-01-2018. Preliminary outbreak investigation scheduled.

55 cases of Pertusis (Whooping Cough) reported from 2 settlements (Dakka with 31 cases and Jabure with 24 cases) from Muchalla Ward in Mubi North LGA. Month onset from both settlement is November, 2017. Preliminary outbreak investigation scheduled.

Planned Activities

Continuous surveillance and case detection on IDSR diseases at LGA levels.

Follow up with DSNOs to updated all disease surveillance line-list.

Follow up on Lab results for Measles and Yellow Fever suspected cases.

Note(s)