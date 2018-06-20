Adamawa State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response WK 23 2018 (Jun 04 – Jun 10)
SUMMARY
Performance indicators (Epi Week 23):
In Epidemiological Week 23 2018, a total of 21 out of 21 LGAs (including 06 IDP camps) submitted their weekly reports as timeliness and completeness of reporting were 100% and 100% respectively at LGA level (target 80% timeliness, 90% completeness).
Measles: No case of suspected measles reported with cumulative case count of 382 and 06 deaths. CFR is 2%
AFP: No case of AFP reported with cumulative case count of 143.
YELLOW FEVER: No case of suspected YF reported and cumulative case count is 07
CSM: No case of suspected CSM reported and cumulative case count is 31 with 10 deaths. CFR stands at 32%
Cholera 180 cases of suspected Cholera reported and cumulative case count is 1236 with 21 deaths.
LASSA FEVER: No case of suspected Lassa Fever reported, cumulative case count is 12 and 05 deaths. CFR stands at 41.7%
MONKEY POX: No case of suspected monkey pox reported and cumulative case count is 06 with 01 death. CFR is 16.7%
NNT: No case of suspected neonatal tetanus reported and cumulative case count is 05.
Activities Done
Detection and surveillance on IDSR diseases in 21 LGAs of the State through DSNOs and network of surveillance focal sites.
Investigation of community death in Arhan Kunu settlement in Lamorde ward of Mubi South LGA
Monitoring of cholera situation in the State. So far, 1299 cases have been reported from 4 LGAs with a case fatality rate of 1.8%
Advocacy to Executive Governor of Adamawa State to improve funding of ongoing cholera response interventions
Supportive supervision to eIDSR focal sites in Guyuk and Mubi North LGAs
House to House (H2H) active case search on suspected Cholera cases using ODK gps from Android phones to map house visited in Mubi North and South LGAs. This is part of WHO sustained efforts to ensure active case search is taking place and beefing up its surveillance efforts.