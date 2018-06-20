Adamawa State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response WK 23 2018 (Jun 04 – Jun 10)

SUMMARY

Performance indicators (Epi Week 23):

In Epidemiological Week 23 2018, a total of 21 out of 21 LGAs (including 06 IDP camps) submitted their weekly reports as timeliness and completeness of reporting were 100% and 100% respectively at LGA level (target 80% timeliness, 90% completeness).

Measles: No case of suspected measles reported with cumulative case count of 382 and 06 deaths. CFR is 2%

AFP: No case of AFP reported with cumulative case count of 143.

YELLOW FEVER: No case of suspected YF reported and cumulative case count is 07

CSM: No case of suspected CSM reported and cumulative case count is 31 with 10 deaths. CFR stands at 32%

Cholera 180 cases of suspected Cholera reported and cumulative case count is 1236 with 21 deaths.

LASSA FEVER: No case of suspected Lassa Fever reported, cumulative case count is 12 and 05 deaths. CFR stands at 41.7%

MONKEY POX: No case of suspected monkey pox reported and cumulative case count is 06 with 01 death. CFR is 16.7%

NNT: No case of suspected neonatal tetanus reported and cumulative case count is 05.

Activities Done