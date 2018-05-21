Adamawa State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response WK 19 2018 (May 07 - May 13)

SUMMARY

Performance indicators (Epi Week 19):

In Epidemiological Week 19 2018, a total of 21 out of 21 LGAs (including 06 IDP camps) submitted their weekly reports as timeliness and completeness of reporting were 100% and 100% respectively at LGA level (target 80% timeliness, 90% completeness).

Measles: No case of suspected measles reported with cumulative case count of 382 and 06 deaths. CFR is 2% AFP: 03 case of AFP reported with cumulative case count of 137.

YELLOW FEVER: No case of suspected YF reported and cumulative case count is 07 CSM: No case of suspected CSM reported and cumulative case count is 31 with 10 deaths. CFR stands at 32% Cholera 11 cases of suspected Cholera reported and cumulative case count is 11 with 3 deaths. CFR stands at 27%

LASSA FEVER: 02 case of suspected Lassa Fever reported, cumulative case count is 08 and 05 deaths. CFR stands at 63%

MONKEY POX: No case of suspected monkey pox reported and cumulative case count is 06 with 01 death. CFR is 16.7%

NNT: No case of suspected neonatal tetanus reported and cumulative case count is 05.

For Monthly IDSR (Apr, 2018), a total of 21 out of 21 LGAs submitted their monthly reports but cumulative timeliness and completeness of reporting is 95% and 100% respectively at LGA level (target 80% timeliness, 90% completeness).

Malaria (Jan – Apr): At end of March 2018, 131606 cases of suspected malaria were reported with 48 deaths representing 2948 of reported morbidities per 100,000 population.

Acute Watery Diarrhea (Jan – Apr): At end of March 2018, 3414 cases of AWD were reported with 05 deaths representing 76 of reported morbidities per 100,000 population.

Acute Respiratory Infection (Jan – Apr): At end of March 2018, 3876 cases of ARI were reported with 01 death representing 87 of reported morbidities per 100,000 population.

Malnutrition (Jan – Apr): At end of March 2018, 2746 cases of Malnutrition were reported representing 62 of reported morbidities per 100,000 population.

Activities Done