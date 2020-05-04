Adamawa State | Humanitarian Situation Overview (January - March 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period January to March 2020. The next report will be issued in June 2020.

OVERVIEW

Adamawa State continues to experience increased humanitarian needs driven by conflict, attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAGs), and inter-communal clashes. Insecurity continues to pervade the state with a series of armed attacks in communities around the fringes of the Sambisa forest by NSAGs. The growing insecurity continues to hamper access to vulnerable returnees in Michika, Madagali, and now some parts of Gombi LGAs that require much-needed relief and recovery assistance.

The Adamawa State Government is engaged in a process of merging two IDP camps; Malkohi and Fufore camps into one. This is intended to facilitate the ease of management of the camps due to a decrease in IDP population in the camps since many have returned back to their communities of origin or integrated into host communities. The merger will also allow Government agencies to use the IDP camps for their intended purpose, to create learning space.

The Adamawa State Government has been proactive in its preparedness and response efforts on COVID-19, with the establishment of a Preparedness Planning and Response Committee, led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) was appointed as Chairman of the committee. The state Ministry of Health in collaboration with WHO are supporting capacity building efforts among partners.