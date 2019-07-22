Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin, North East Nigeria - June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Outbreak of cholera in 3 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State

Updates on the repatriation of 4,000 Refugees from Cameroon

Strengthening partner capacity on Information Management in the Health Sector; 70 HSWG partners trained

Cholera Sensitization, Preparedness & Response Planning Meeting among HSWG

Updates at the Monthly Field Coordination Meeting (MOFCOM)

TB REACH Wave 5 IDP Scale-up Project and Nomads for active TB case detection in 17 LGAs.