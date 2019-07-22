Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin, North East Nigeria - June 2019
HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE
Outbreak of cholera in 3 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State
Updates on the repatriation of 4,000 Refugees from Cameroon
Strengthening partner capacity on Information Management in the Health Sector; 70 HSWG partners trained
Cholera Sensitization, Preparedness & Response Planning Meeting among HSWG
Updates at the Monthly Field Coordination Meeting (MOFCOM)
TB REACH Wave 5 IDP Scale-up Project and Nomads for active TB case detection in 17 LGAs.
Epidemiological updates of diseases